Superman Rumor: Is Man Of Steel 2 Off The Table?

The second reason involves J.J. Abrams, who was wrote the never-made Superman: Flyby in the 2000s, and has more recently been rumored to be a contender to take the reins on the cinematic Superman. According to an insider, courting an “A-list filmmaker” like Abrams to direct a Superman-scaled property, they’d want to be able to choose who they’d cast in the title role. In other words, if Arbams was to direct a Superman movie, he’d like the option to decide who would play the superhero if he didn’t want to use Henry Cavill.