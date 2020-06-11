Tom Hanks’ Apple TV+ Movie Greyhound Has A New Release Date, And It’s Soon

Tom Hanks is no stranger to a WWII flick previously with his starring role in Steven Spielberg’s Saving Private Ryan. The actor is coming off a high-profile run in with the current health crisis, which his wife, Rita Wilson, was also directly affected by back in March. The couple were the first well-known names to publicly test positive for the disease. After his work on Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic closed down filming in Australia, Hanks quarantined with his wife Down Under until it was safe for them to return to their home in Los Angeles.