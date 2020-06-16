Ruth Negga: 6 Things To Know About The Ad Astra Actress

It was a small mention, but Ruth Negga very much appreciated it. On Jimmy Kimmel Live, she said she was still floating and trying to absorb it. Negga then joked that it was a “bit creepy” that Streep knew so much about her. While talking to The Day, she called it “extraordinary” hearing Streep mention her during the speech. During an interview with The Guardian after the Golden Globes, she also said it was still surreal and felt like these moments were career-changing.