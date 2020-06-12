One Key King Of Staten Island Scene For Marisa Tomei Was Added At The Last Minute

When we first meet Pete Davidson’s Scott in the movie, he is a directionless loser who lives at home merely talking about the idea of becoming a tattoo artist, but never making any real concrete steps to achieve his goals. With a new outlook on life, Margie winds up feeling compelled to give him the push out of the nest he very much needs, forcing him to move out and try to make it on his own – and this led to the inclusion of a great scene where Scott makes a desperate effort to get back inside his totally redecorated childhood home, and is aggressively shown the door by his mother. Said Tomei of the scene,