Another Harry Potter Star Responded To J.K. Rowling In Now-Deleted Tweet

The Harry Potter franchise has remained a staple of pop culture for decades. J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World continues to be expanded through the Fantastic Beasts franchise and even a Broadway play, although the author is now at the center of some controversy. Rowling recently came under fire for comments she made on social media, seemingly invalidating transgender people by sharing a binary view at sex and gender. Plenty of Harry Potter stars have since responded to these comments, like Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson. Luna Lovegood actress Evanna Lynch also weighed in on the controversy, before deleting her post on social media.
J.K. Rowling is one of the most popular and powerful authors in the business now, so her words are shared with a wide audience. This platform is likely why so many figures of the Harry Potter franchise have spoken out in defense of the transgender community. Evanna Lynch followed suit before deleting her post. But her original sentiments were captured, reading:
Feeling like you don’t fit in or aren’t accepted for who you are are the worst, most lovely feelings a human can experience and I won’t be helping marginalize trans women and men further. I applaud the immense bravery they show in embracing themselves and we should we all should listen to their stories, especially as it is Pride Month. I think it’s irresponsible to discuss such a delicate topic over Twitter through fragmented thoughts and I wish Jo wouldn’t. That said, as a friend and admirer of Jo I can’t forget what a generous and loving person she is…she is still fighting for vulnerable people. I disagree with her opinion that cis-women are the most vulnerable minority in this situation and I think she’s on the wrong side of this debate. But that doesn’t mean she has completely lost her humanity.
There you have it. Luna Lovegood has spoken, seemingly in defense of both the transgender community and J.K. Rowling herself. While validating the trans community, Evanna Lynch also thought it was important to highlight the good side of Rowling. Of course, the tweet ended up deleted.
It's currently unclear why Evanna Lynch decided to delete her original tweet about J.K. Rowling, but she might have faced some backlash for defending the Harry Potter author. What's more, it seems the actress has shut down her account on Twitter altogether amid the ongoing controversy. Although she did try and share the good side of Rowling, Lynch also made her feelings about the transgender community clear.
J.K. Rowling recently doubled down on her thoughts regarding sex and gender, penning a long letter in response to the ongoing controversy. And as this happened, high profile actors like Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Eddie Redmayne have all spoken out in response, supporting the transgender community in the process. The latter actor is notable since he'll have to continue working with Rowling on Fantastic Beasts 3, which was gearing up to start filming before sets around the word were shut down.
