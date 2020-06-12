Another Harry Potter Star Responded To J.K. Rowling In Now-Deleted Tweet

Feeling like you don’t fit in or aren’t accepted for who you are are the worst, most lovely feelings a human can experience and I won’t be helping marginalize trans women and men further. I applaud the immense bravery they show in embracing themselves and we should we all should listen to their stories, especially as it is Pride Month. I think it’s irresponsible to discuss such a delicate topic over Twitter through fragmented thoughts and I wish Jo wouldn’t. That said, as a friend and admirer of Jo I can’t forget what a generous and loving person she is…she is still fighting for vulnerable people. I disagree with her opinion that cis-women are the most vulnerable minority in this situation and I think she’s on the wrong side of this debate. But that doesn’t mean she has completely lost her humanity.