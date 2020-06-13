Jim Carrey And Jeff Daniels Are Working On Another Project Together

Leave a Comment
Teams like Dumb and Dumber’s Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels always seem to find creative ways to work together. Whether it’s reuniting for a long awaited sequel or crashing one another’s guest spots on Conan, it’s always a fun time when the two pranksters get to do something they’re passionate about. Which is why it’s exciting to hear that not only does Carrey have a book on the way, he’s recruited Daniels’ to be the narrator for the tome, titled Memoirs and Misinformation.
Taking to his Twitter feed to announce the news, Jim Carrey was absolutely pleased to tell the world that his friend, Jeff Daniels, was going to be part of a venture that could only (partially) come from his insightful and absurd mind. Co-written with author Dana Vachon, Memoirs and Misinformation is the story of a fictionalized version of Carrey, who meets someone in his life who could change everything.
What exactly “everything” entails is a strange and satirical journey that goes into some interesting places. So while you might expect a reunion of Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels to be a totally hysterical, care-free affair, that’s not exactly what’s going to be present in Memoirs and Misinformation. So what can one expect, if not a Dumb and Dumber-esque experience? Well, if you’re really curious, you can listen to an excerpt of Daniels reading from the book, courtesy of the Twitter announcement. But be warned, it's pretty dark:
Yeah, that’s not exactly Sonic The Hedgehog 2 fan fiction that Jim Carrey has co-written here. Rather, Memoirs and Misinformation seems to be an experience that’ll line up with more of Carrey’s Twitter content of late. It’s definitely a more political bending piece of work, and since Jeff Daniels aligns pretty closely with his friend’s politics, the match couldn’t be a finer one.
Memoirs and Misinformation might not be for everyone, that’s something that needs to be made exceedingly clear. But whether it’s your cup of tea or not, it’s hard to disagree with Jim Carrey and Dana Vachon’s words being in better hands. The only real question left for potential audience members is how dark do they prefer their comedy, and what’s the line between a-ok and way too much.
It may not be Dumb and Dumber Thrii, or whatever a potential Dumb and Dumber follow-up would be titled, but seeing Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels is enough of a cause to celebrate on its own. Who knows? Maybe they’ll start talking, and boom, Daniels is cast as a new associate/nemesis for Dr. Robotnik in the very much announced Sonic The Hedgehog 2.
Memoirs and Misinformation will be available at fine booksellers on July 7, with an entire audiobook read by Jeff Daniels. Meanwhile, you can see Carrey in Sonic The Hedgehog, which is currently available on Digital HD, as well as 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD.