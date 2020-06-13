Josh Gad's First Big Tease For The Ghostbusters Reunion Event Brings In Ivan Reitman

Leave a Comment
Everyone needs a good project to pass the time during quarantine, and Josh Gad’s Reunited Apart series has been the kind of nostalgic sugar high we can’t get enough of. The Frozen actor has been getting the cast of classic films such as The Goonies, Back to the Future and Lord of the Rings back together for Zoom calls. And who is he gonna call next? The Ghostbusters gang!
Ahead of the exciting, original cast reunion for next year’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Josh Gad has brought together director Ivan Reitman and the stars for a new episode coming this Monday. Take a look at the teaser for the next epic episode of Reunited Apart:
The two-minute clip starts with Josh Gad on a call with Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s writer/director Jason Reitman, who just happens to be the son of the director behind the original 1984 comedy. And once Jason gets dad Ivan Reitman on the call, suddenly the main cast Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts appear, too.
The teaser doesn’t go into the content of the interview, but it’s sure to be a fun ride down memory lane for the Ghostbusters cast and fans of the ‘80s phenomenon. Annie Potts is already seen quoting one of her famous lines from the movie, and we’d guess there’s a lot more where that came from.
Since Josh Gad has been abiding stay-at-home orders the past three months, he’s been revisiting a lot of his favorite movies and showing them to his kids. From this ritual came the idea for Reunited Apart, which has resulted in four movie reunions so far – the latest being Lord of the Rings. As Gad previously explained:
I've watched the pure joy on my children's faces as I've shown them those very movies that influenced my life. One night we were watching The Goonies, and it's always been a dream of mine to reunite that cast. I sort of just decided on a whim that I'm gonna do this, and I started reaching out individually, one by one.
The Ghostbusters episode is hitting YouTube early in the day on June 15. Since Jason Reitman is on the call, we do wonder if there will be some teasing for Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The movie also starring Paul Rudd, Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon and Mckenna Grace was originally set to hit theaters in August but shifts to the release calendar now place the film over in March 2021.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife will center on a single mom (Coon) and her two kids (Wolfhard and Grace) as they move to a small town in Oklahoma. When the neighborhood starts to have unexplainable earthquakes, the supernatural may be to blame. The movie will feature the original cast (except for a couple absences) joining Reunited Apart, but we’re not sure how just yet.
Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more updates on Ghostbusters: Afterlife and mark your calendars for its release on March 5, 2021.