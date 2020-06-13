How Kumail Nanjiani Has Kept Up His Eternals Body During Quarantine

Leave a Comment
When Kumail Nanjiani was tapped for a role in Marvel’s The Eternals, we knew he’d have to get into superhero shape. However, I don’t think anyone would have expected him to get so ripped. People, including his own parents and Chris Evans, were shocked when he unveiled his new physique, and the actor took his workout regimen very seriously. But since he’s been in self-quarantine, has he still been just as diligent? Well, Nanjiani has now shed some light on how he’s been keeping up his figure.
Kumail Nanjiani recently revealed that he hasn’t missed a bit since starting self-quarantine, as he’s been using some of the time to work out. It sounds like he especially went hard at the beginning, but he appears to be cooling down a bit now:
I have been working out a lot, especially in the beginning. The first month and a half of it I just felt so out of control and I was like, ‘Oh, this is a thing I could definitely do.’ And so, I really did. I’m trying to take a little bit of a break now, but yeah, I’ve kept it up.
While appearing on TheWrap's The Wrap-Up podcast, the actor and comedian also said he has no plans to let himself go, as he believes it’s much harder to get in shape than it is to stay in shape:
I also know how hard it was to get it, and it’s much easier keeping it than it is to get it, and I don’t want to go through that process again. I would say keeping it is half as difficult. Yeah, it’s a lot easier.
You really have to admire Najiani’s commitment to keeping his body intact, even after he’s finished his work on The Eternals. He also makes a solid point about keeping in shape. In many cases, getting buff can be a journey but, once you’ve achieved your ideal body goal and have acquired the necessary discipline, maintaining it becomes less of a battle.
Nanjiani isn’t only when it comes to transforming for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt was once in his shoes, and fans were just as amazed when the former Parks and Recreation actor got buff to play Star-Lord. Since then, he’s kept his weight down and, unless you regularly watch reruns of the NBC comedy, you’ve probably forgotten that he hasn’t always looked the way he does now.
Kumail Nanjiani definitely appears to have the same mindset that Chris Pratt has, and we can certainly expect the Silicon Valley alum to keep his abs. Plus, if Eternals is successful, there’s definitely a possibility that he’ll reprise his role as Kingo for a sequel, giving Nanjiani more motivation to stay in shape. Of course, this all depends on whether or not he survives the first film.
We’ll see more of Kumail Nanjiani’s new body when The Eternals hits theaters on February 12, 2021.