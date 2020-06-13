How Kumail Nanjiani Has Kept Up His Eternals Body During Quarantine

When Kumail Nanjiani was tapped for a role in Marvel’s The Eternals, we knew he’d have to get into superhero shape. However, I don’t think anyone would have expected him to get so ripped. People, including his own parents and Chris Evans, were shocked when he unveiled his new physique, and the actor took his workout regimen very seriously. But since he’s been in self-quarantine, has he still been just as diligent? Well, Nanjiani has now shed some light on how he’s been keeping up his figure.