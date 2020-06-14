No Time To Die Lands A New Release Date

The latest film in the Bond franchise was originally scheduled to hit theaters in April 2020. Then, as we all know, COVID-19 showed up. No Time To Die was one of the first films, along with Mulan and Black Widow, to have its release affected by the pandemic. While some studios opted to shift movies from a theatrical release to a digital one, Universal Pictures made the call to delay its release instead. At first, it was scheduled for release on November 25, 2020. But in a recent tweet, the franchise announced a new release date, one that’s actually five days earlier than what was on the books: