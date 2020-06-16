The Nest Trailer: Jude Law And Carrie Coon Are Giving Killer Performances In Tense Marriage Movie

Leave a Comment
After months of social distancing and isolating from home, it looks like movie theaters will slowly begin opening. And as such, there are a number of new titles preparing to hit theaters, and jumpstart the industry in the process. In addition to blockbusters like Tenet and Black Widow, there are also smaller projects hitting theaters like Sean Durkin's upcoming thriller The Nest. Starring Jude Law and Carrie Coon, the upcoming movie will follow a marriage as it seemingly descends into madness and distrust.
Jude Law and Carrie Coon are a strong pair of actors to lead The Nest, given their long and celebrated careers. And from the the first trailer for their thriller, it seems like the pair of performers are giving their all in Sean Durkin's mysterious new movie. The Nest's first trailer just arrived, which sets up the tense ride that audiences will go on once the movie hits newly reopened theaters. Check it out below.
Move over Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, because there's a new marriage story heading to theaters. Although it looks like The Nest will give its protagonists a far more grim fate than last year's Oscar nominated drama. Let's break down what we're being shown with The Nest's first trailer.
This first trailer opens on Jude Law's Rory, who is in his suburban home in the states. It looks like financial situation for his family has gone awry, threatening to break up the tight unit that includes his wife Allison (The Leftovers' Carrie Coon) and their kids. But Rory seems to find a light at the end of their fiscal tunnel, and decides to move his American family back to England. While he insists this move will solve their problems, things start to get more chaotic after the relocation.
Their new home is a gorgeous (rented) English manor including a stable, in stark juxtaposition to the family's dire financial situation. The family's fractured dynamic is soon explored, including comments about gender roles in Rory and Allison's marriage. And when Jude Law's character begins lying about their "wealth" to his friends and neighbors, the tension reaches a fever pitch.
The trailer for The Nest is really intriguing, and shows the type of story director Sean Durkin is trying to tell. From the limited footage we can see, Jude Law and Carrie Coon are both giving stunning performances, with praise from the movie's festival premiere flashing throughout the trailer's runtime. The cast also includes The Morning Show's Oona Roche, Troop Zero's Charlie Shotwell, and The Crown's Michael Culkin.
The Nest had its premiere at Sundance back in January, and it'll be getting its theatrical release courtesy of IFC films. The upcoming thriller will be able to offer something unique when movie theaters around the country have reopened, standing out among the big budget blockbusters that will be helping to start the industry back up. And with names like Jude Law attached, it should be interesting to see how The Nest will perform at the box office.
The Nest is expected to hit theaters on September 18th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.