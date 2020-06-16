The Nest Trailer: Jude Law And Carrie Coon Are Giving Killer Performances In Tense Marriage Movie

This first trailer opens on Jude Law's Rory, who is in his suburban home in the states. It looks like financial situation for his family has gone awry, threatening to break up the tight unit that includes his wife Allison (The Leftovers' Carrie Coon) and their kids. But Rory seems to find a light at the end of their fiscal tunnel, and decides to move his American family back to England. While he insists this move will solve their problems, things start to get more chaotic after the relocation.