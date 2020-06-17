Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Fan Art Introduces Adam Warlock With A Game Of Thrones Alum

Leave a Comment
It's a unique time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as we're currently occupying the interim period between phases. But there are a ton of highly anticipated projects coming in Phase Four and Phase Five, including James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Fans are eager to see how the group's story ends, and if the threequel will include the character Adam Warlock. After all, his introduction was teased in Guardians 2's mid-credits scenes. Fan art has brought Adam Warlock to life, with a Game of Thrones alum as the role.
At the tail end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Ayesha is shown seeking revenge on the Guardians by creating a new artificial being named Adam. This was obviously James Gunn's way of teasing Warlock's introduction into the MCU, although it's unclear if he'll pop up in the upcoming threequel or another installment in the shared universe. Fan art shows what his appearance might look like, with Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau taking on the role. Check it out below.
I mean how cool is that? As if Adam Warlock's impending entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe wasn't exciting enough, putting Game of Thrones' very own Jaime Lannister Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in the role is sure to excite the many fans over HBO's fantasy drama. We'll just have to wait and see who gets the role.
The above fan art comes to us from the social media of digital artist Psychboz. They've got a clear passion for the comic book genre, often rendering fan castings and theories into a reality through digital art. The above image of Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Adam Warlock follows this same trend, as the fans patiently wait for any indication of the Guardians of the Galaxy's future in the MCU.
Said art comes in the form of a poster that is meant to fit into Marvel Studios' typical marketing. It features Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Adam Warlock, including a modern take on the comic book character's appearance. While the costume is left largely ambiguous, Coster-Waldau has Adam's signature yellow eyes, with his massive power seemingly flowing through the character's entire body.
Of course, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau hasn't actually been cast to play Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. James Gunn's plans for the threequel are currently a mystery, so there's no indication that the character will actually appear. But the Game of Thrones alum seems like a great choice for the character, as he's worked with thrilling action and genre pieces before.
As a reminder, you can see the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 credits scene that teased Adam Warlock's eventual appearance below.
Clearly James Gunn was planting some seeds for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, although it's unclear exactly when these seeds will bloom. But it's only a matter of time, and he's an extremely powerful character who can put even the strongest of the MCU's heroes to task.
In the comics, Adam Warlock is created by a group of researchers attempting to create the perfect human specimen. After originally facing of against heroes like Thor, he eventually became a hero on the page. The character is extremely powerful, with abilities that include superhuman strength, speed, agility, durability, flight, energy manipulation, and even kills in magic. There's a ton of narrative threads to pull in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it should be interesting to see when Adam Warlock actually appears, and which actor lands the role.
The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow on November 6th.