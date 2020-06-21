Jeremy Renner: 9 Movie and TV Appearances You May Have Forgotten About

Himself - The It Factor

Before Jeremy Renner hit it big in Hollywood, he was a struggling actor just like everyone else, which is probably how he ended up on the short-lived Bravo reality series The It Factor. In the show's second and final season, Renner, along with several other Hollywood hopefuls, was front and center as he tried to make his big break in show business coming off small indie movies like Dahmer, which was released one year before the series made its television debut. There's not much on the internet about Renner's role in the series as most video and streaming platforms only have the show's first season (based in New York City) available. Well, except for this strange compilation on Instagram.