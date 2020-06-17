Outlander's Sam Heughan Still Pushing A Scottish James Bond After No Time To Die

Our final outing with Daniel Craig as James Bond may have been delayed until November, but it doesn't change the fact that when No Time to Die is over, we will have seen the end of the actor's tenure as the super spy. Of course, the James Bond franchise is one of the longest running and most prolific in film history, and so we know there will be a new James Bond down the road. The only question is who. Outlander's Sam Heughan has an idea. How about bring James Bond back to his film roots and casting somebody Scottish, like maybe him?