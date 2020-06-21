Marvel Studios Rumored To Be Courting Mandalorian Director For A Future Project

Take this with a grain of salt, but Deborah Chow has reportedly been in talks with Marvel Studios to helm a project, according to MCU Cosmic. To date, she has directed two episodes of Disney+’s hit series The Mandalorian. She’s also currently tied to the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney+. In addition to her work with Star Wars, she has a lot more credits to her name. Recently, she directed the TV adaptation of Flowers in the Attic, and she directed episodes of Reign and Mr. Robot as well. Intriguingly, she’s also previously worked with Marvel TV on Netflix’s Iron Fist and Jessica Jones. In other words, it wouldn’t be her first Marvel rodeo.