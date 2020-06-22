Comments

Leave a Comment

trailers

First Hamilton Trailer Gives Us An Exciting Glimpse At The Broadway Play Hitting Disney+

More from Eric Eisenberg Kevin Bacon Really Enjoyed His Chance To Film Opposite Himself In You Should Have Left
Lin-Manuel Miranda in Hamilton

While there is nothing quite like the experience of seeing a live hit Broadway play with its original cast, there is an obvious hiccup with it as a form of popular entertainment: not everybody in the world can experience it. Not only can it be expensive to travel to New York, but tickets can be costly and hard to get. Because of this system, individuals who really love musical theater regularly have to simply settle for listening to soundtracks over and over. Soon, however, Disney will be doing its best to bring the exclusive experience right into your living room with a special recorded version of Hamilton – the trailer for which you can watch by clicking play on the video below:

More to come...

    • Eric Eisenberg Eric Eisenberg View Profile

      NJ native who calls LA home; lives in a Dreamatorium. A decade-plus CinemaBlend veteran; endlessly enthusiastic about the career he’s dreamt of since seventh grade.

Comments