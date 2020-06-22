First Hamilton Trailer Gives Us An Exciting Glimpse At The Broadway Play Hitting Disney+

While there is nothing quite like the experience of seeing a live hit Broadway play with its original cast, there is an obvious hiccup with it as a form of popular entertainment: not everybody in the world can experience it. Not only can it be expensive to travel to New York, but tickets can be costly and hard to get. Because of this system, individuals who really love musical theater regularly have to simply settle for listening to soundtracks over and over. Soon, however, Disney will be doing its best to bring the exclusive experience right into your living room with a special recorded version of Hamilton – the trailer for which you can watch by clicking play on the video below: