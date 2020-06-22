Streaming Wars: How Avengers: Infinity War Will Flip Flop From Netflix To Disney+

Leave a Comment
There was a time when Disney and Netflix were tight with one another, as an exclusive deal was in place for several years allowing for a handful of the former’s movies to be made available on the latter service. However, with the launch of Disney+ late last year, Netflix has slowly seen itself relieved of Mouse House movies, and Avengers: Infinity War is the latest of the bunch on the way out.
If you’ve had Avengers: Infinity War saved in your Netflix queue for a while, you’d best stream it either today or tomorrow, as the movie is leaving the platform this Wednesday, June 24. However, if you’re subscribed to Disney+, you’re in luck, as Infinity War will be thrown onto that service just two days later. So starting Friday, June 26, it’ll finally be reunited with most of the other MCU movies.
Once that happens, Ant-Man and the Wasp will be the only MCU movie still available on Netflix, although it’s time on the service will be wrapping up too, with the sequel dropping on Disney+ August 14. Considering how Marvel has become a major arm of the Disney media empire, it’s not shocking that the availability of MCU content is among the ways that Disney+ entices subscribers.
However, while Disney+ is a streaming service worth subscribing to if you’re a hardcore MCU fan, not all of the superhero franchise’s movies will be available there come the end of summer. Due to Universal owning the distribution rights to The Incredible Hulk, and Sony owning the distribution rights to Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, it’s hard to say if a special arrangement will ever be worked out allowing those three movies to be uploaded to Disney+.
Released on April 27, 2018. Avengers: Infinity War finally brought Thanos, who’d been introduced in 2012’s The Avengers, to the forefront, as he and his minions traveled across the cosmos to obtain the six Infinity Stones. The heroes tried their best to foil his plans, but in the end, the Mad Titan inserted all the Stones into his Infinity Gauntlet and wiped out half of all life in the universe with the snap of his fingers.
In addition to earning a lot of positive reviews, Avengers: Infinity War collected over $2 billion worldwide, making it the sixth MCU movie to cross the $1 billion mark, the highest-grossing movie of 2018 and currently the fifth highest-grossing movie of all time. A year after Infinity War’s release, Avengers: Endgame saw the surviving MCU heroes undoing Thanos’ genocide, and the penultimate Phase 3 movie currently ranks as the highest-grossing movie of all time, knocking Avatar to #2.
Once again, Avengers: Infinity War will be on Disney+ starting June 26, and if you’re not subscribed to the streaming service, it’s offering a free seven-day trial. As for what the MCU’s future holds in store, look through our Marvel movies guide to learn what’s coming down the pipeline.