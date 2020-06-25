Ava DuVernay: 7 Fascinating Facts About The Filmmaker

In the past decade there are few filmmakers who have released movies, television series, or documentaries that have as much cultural significance and long-term impact as Ava DuVernay. Since the 2014 release of Selma, DuVernay has taken on projects that share the untold, or under-told stories from the most important moments in the history of the United States. With her examination of modern-day slavery in 13th to the mistreatment and mischaracterization of a group of New York City youth in When They See Us, the critically acclaimed director has made her mark.