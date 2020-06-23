Megan Fox And Michael Bay Respond To Previous Underage Bikini Scene Comments

Leave a Comment
Megan Fox has worked with a number of directors throughout the course of her career, but her most widely examined collaborations have arguably been her projects with director Michael Bay. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Fox recalled the time that she appeared as an extra in Bad Boys II when she was around 16, and Bay had her dance sexually under a waterfall. Not long after this, the footage resurfaced, and Bay received backlash. Now, Fox is adding some clarity to the situation:
The actress took to Instagram to post a statement regarding her recent comments and, while she appreciates the support she’s received, she feels that many have the wrong idea about how things played out:
While I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support, I do feel I need to clarify some of the detail as they have been lost in the retelling of the events and cast a sinister shadow that doesn’t really, in my opinion, belong.
Megan Fox went on to discuss her role in Bad Boys before opening up about her audition for 2007’s Transformers, which took place when she "was 19 or 20." Some may have heard the rumors that Fox was asked to wash Michael Bay’s car in a bikini due to audition for the role of Mikaela Banes. However, Fox states that she only pretended to work on Bay’s car and the audition occurred at a studio with other employees present:
I did ‘work’ (me pretending to know how to hold a wrench) on one of Michael’s Ferrarri’s during one of the audition scenes. It was at the Platinum Dunes studio parking lot, there were several crew members and employees present and I was at no point undressed or anything similar. So as far as this particular audition story I was not underaged at the time and I was not made to ‘wash or work on someone’s cars in a way that was extraneous from the material in the actual script. I hope whatever opinions are formed around these episodes will at least be seeded in the facts of the events.
Since Megan Fox released her initial statement, Michael Bay has also taken to social media to share it. He also included a still from her Transformers audition and offered praise for the actress. You can check out his post below:
Since Bad Boys II, Megan Fox and Michael Bay have collaborated – on some level – on four films. Although the two had a brief falling out after working on 2009’s Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, they ultimately reunited for 2014’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, on which Bay was a producer.
Aside from shedding some light on stories that have long been speculated, this message also seems to have provided Megan Fox with some relief, as it directly clarifies her relationship with Michael Bay. And based on Bay’s sentiments, it looks like they could be working together again at some point in the future.
