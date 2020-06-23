Megan Fox And Michael Bay Respond To Previous Underage Bikini Scene Comments

I did ‘work’ (me pretending to know how to hold a wrench) on one of Michael’s Ferrarri’s during one of the audition scenes. It was at the Platinum Dunes studio parking lot, there were several crew members and employees present and I was at no point undressed or anything similar. So as far as this particular audition story I was not underaged at the time and I was not made to ‘wash or work on someone’s cars in a way that was extraneous from the material in the actual script. I hope whatever opinions are formed around these episodes will at least be seeded in the facts of the events.