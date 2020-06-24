Even Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda And Company Were Surprised By The Disney+ Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

There are Broadway blockbusters, and then there's Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton. The beloved hip-hop musical became a pop culture sensation when it arrived on on the great white way in 2015, winning a whopping 11 Tony Awards in addition to a Grammy and Pulitzer Prize. Soon audiences all over the world will get to be in the room where it happens, thanks to the Hamilton movie arriving shortly on Disney+. The movie is a filmed version of the stage show, featuring the principal actors of the original Broadway cast. And it turns out that even Lin-Manuel Miranda and company are being surprised by Hamilton this time around.