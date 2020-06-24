Snyder Cut: HBO Max Exec Reveals When Justice League’s Alternate Version Will Arrive On Streaming

Leave a Comment
When HBO Max launched, it came with news that blew the collective minds of the public. Because after years of campaigning and crowdfunding Justice League's Snyder Cut is finally becoming a reality on the streaming service. Upwards of $30 million are being allotted for Zack Snyder to complete his edit and the extensive visual effects to make his vision into a reality. We know the movie is arriving sometime in 2021, but now an HBO Max exec has teased a more specific timeframe.
Sandra Dewey is the president of productions and business operations for WarnerMedia Entertainment, which includes working on HBO Max. The new streaming service has plenty of quality content, including a handful of originals. But perhaps the most exciting prospect coming down the pipeline is The Snyder Cut of Justice League, including the myriad deleted scenes and characters. And now we have an approximate time for when Zack Snyder's Justice League will arrive on HBO Max. Namely, from "early to mid-2021."
This news comes from a recent conversation Sandra Dewey had with Variety about the studio's plans for HBO Max. Eventually the chat pivoted over to Justice League and the Snyder Cut, which is when Dewey gave her timeframe for the blockbuster's arrival in homes. While Zack Snyder's cut of the movie doesn't have an official release date, audiences at least have an approximate period of time that the studio is aiming for.
These latest comments help make the Snyder Cut feel all the more real for fans. For years it seemed like Justice League getting a re-release was a pipe dream, especially considering its disappointing box office performance. Why would Warner Bros. want to put more money into the ill-fated movie? Luckily those millions are coming from HBO Max, with the alternate cut's release serving as incentive for DC fans to sign up for the new streaming service.
The Snyder Cut is seemingly headed to HBO Max early in 2021, and Zack Snyder and company have already started to build anticipation for the new Justice League. The first footage recently arrived, teasing the upcoming introduction of the villainous Darkseid. The clip is tense and epic, check it out below.
Clearly Zack Snyder has a ton of ideas and concept for Justice League that ended up on the cutting room floor for its theatrical release. And the many fans who had been campaigning and raising money for its release are sure to be vindicated once Snyder's vision is finally completed. Darkseid is just one of the many characters who were completely cut out of the movie after the filmmaker departed the project due to a family tragedy. Joss Whedon was then brought on by DC to complete Justice League in time for its theatrical release, resulting in countless changes.
Work on the Snyder Cut is presumably underway, given the newly released footage and Sandra Dewey's estimation for Justice League's release on HBO Max. We'll just have to wait and see what types of sneak peeks Zack Snyder has in store as the release gets closer. He was already releasing stills and information before the alternate cut was green-lit, so smart money says we should pay attention to the filmmaker's social media for more clues.
