Snyder Cut: HBO Max Exec Reveals When Justice League’s Alternate Version Will Arrive On Streaming

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

When HBO Max launched, it came with news that blew the collective minds of the public. Because after years of campaigning and crowdfunding Justice League's Snyder Cut is finally becoming a reality on the streaming service. Upwards of $30 million are being allotted for Zack Snyder to complete his edit and the extensive visual effects to make his vision into a reality. We know the movie is arriving sometime in 2021, but now an HBO Max exec has teased a more specific timeframe.