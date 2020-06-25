5 Great Disney Documentaries To Stream On Disney+ Before Frozen 2’s Into The Unknown

Waking Sleeping Beauty

Michael Eisner called the 1990s "The Disney Decade," and at the center of that decade was what came to be known as the Disney Renaissance, a second great era in Disney Animation. Waking Sleeping Beauty tells the story of Walt Disney Animation in the years leading up to, and during that rebirth. You get an unvarnished look at the problems that led to the near closure of the animation studio, and the way that a number of talented directors, animators and songwriters turned things around. While the end result was often something magical, the reality of making those movies happen was much more gritty, and Waking Sleeping Beauty is an honest depiction of the reality of it all. Most importantly, you see how the end of the Disney Renaissance may have been entirely due to the death of Howard Ashman.

