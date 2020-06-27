6 DC Characters Scarlett Johansson Would Be Perfect To Play After Black Widow

Poison Ivy

However, if there is any DC supervillain that most actresses would most commonly dream of playing, it is undeniably Pamely Isley, who lives up to the title of her half-woman, half-plant alter ego by getting Batman hot and bothered, and not just with her enticing looks. Rumors that Matt Reeves' upcoming film starring Robert Pattison as the Dark Knight is inspired by Jeph Loeb's beloved graphic novel The Long Halloween would suggest that an appearance by Poison Ivy is not out of the question. Even if The Batman does not see sinister seductress' first cinematic moment since Uma Thurman's otherwise well-meaning effort in Joel Schumacher's Batman & Robin, a new redeeming interpretation would be much appreciated and Scarlett Johansson has the look and talent to be the top choice.