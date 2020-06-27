The Good Liar And 9 Other Crime Thrillers With Shocking Endings

Frailty

Bill Paxton made his directorial debut in the 2001 thriller Frailty in which he stars as a religious zealot who becomes a vicious serial killer all in the name of God. Paxton's scenes are mostly told through the flashbacks from Fenton Meiks (Matthew McConaughey) who shows up at an FBI office to inform investigators that his brother Adam has taken over for his dead father in the hunt for demons. Near the end of the movie Fenton reveals that he is in fact Adam, having killed his younger brother prior to the events of the movie. The strangest and most shocking aspect of the ending, however, is the fact that no one remembers Adam coming to the FBI office and all video of him is distorted, leading the viewer to think that he was in fact talking and being protected by God.