Harry Potter Star Was Obsessed And Even Wrote Fan Mail To Daniel Radcliffe Before Being Cast

With Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone (or The Philosopher’s Stone, if you prefer) hitting bookshelves in 1997 and the film adaptation coming out in 2001, Evanna Lynch got in on the Harry Potter craze during those early years. Lynch even noted how she wrote to J.K. Rowling and the author wrote back, leading to the two starting a friendship. So one can only imagine how excited she was upon being cast in the later movies.