Wanted 2? Director Weighs In On The Sequel And What He'd Like To Do

A lot has changed since Wanted, starring James McAvoy and Angelina Jolie, pulled McAvoy’s Wesley out of a white collar, dead-end job and turned him into an assassin. If Wanted 2 were to happen, it would have to compete with the likes of John Wick, among other action movie heavy hitters. Well, recently, director Timur Bekmambetov shared what he’d like to do with Wanted 2, and let's just say it would involve going down a totally different direction than what you might expect.