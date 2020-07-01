Could The Infinity Stones Return To The MCU? Here’s The Latest From Marvel

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in an interesting place right now, as we're currently occupying the interim period between phases. The first three phases of moviemaking cumulated in The Russo Brothers' Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, which focused on Thanos attempting to wipe out half of all life by accruing the Infinity Stones. The Stones are seemingly gone forever, but could they end up appearing in a future installment?
The Infinity Stones were destroyed in the opening sequence of Avengers: Endgame, which revealed Thanos did himself in order to ensure that his snap couldn't be reversed. Eventually the Time Heist was used to procure the Stones from around the MCU's timeline, before Captain America returned them following Tony's sacrifice. Marvel recently released a social media post about the Infinity Stones, which seems to answer the question about their possible return to the shared universe. Check it out below.
Well, that seems pretty cut and dry. The Infinity Stones are currently destroyed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's official timeline, so its unlikely that another villain will reemerge to assemble their seemingly endless power. At least for the time being; there's no telling where the franchise could go next.
The above post comes to us from Marvel's official social media. Each Infinity Stone is given its own page, which reveals its particular powers and abilities. And on the top right of each page, each stone is officially listed as "destroyed". This is in reference to Thanos' destruction on The Garden during Avengers: Endgame. And since Captain America returned the stones back to their respective places in the timeline, they should be gone forever. That is, unless more time travel is used.
Marvel fans can re-watch the the Infinity Saga on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the new streaming service.
Throughout its decade of filmmaking, the Marvel Cinematic Universe methodically set up the location of each individual Infinity Stones. Those hardcore fans were paying attention to stones and Thanos' impending arrival, dating all the way back to The Tesseract's first appearance in Captain America: The First Avenger. From there, movies featured the reveal of more stones like in Thor: The Dark World, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Avengers: Age of Ultron.
Given how much power the Infinity Stones have individually and as a whole, it makes sense that the MCU might want to be rid of that particular macguffin going into Phase Four and beyond. The Infinity Saga is officially over, and therefore the shared universe is heading into new territory. Although just what the studio has planned for its overarching plot remains a mystery.
The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow on November 6th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.