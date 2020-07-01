Could The Infinity Stones Return To The MCU? Here’s The Latest From Marvel

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in an interesting place right now, as we're currently occupying the interim period between phases. The first three phases of moviemaking cumulated in The Russo Brothers' Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, which focused on Thanos attempting to wipe out half of all life by accruing the Infinity Stones. The Stones are seemingly gone forever, but could they end up appearing in a future installment?