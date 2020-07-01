Rose Byrne’s First Day On Irresistible Was Gross And Would Be Impossible Post-COVID

This cringe-worthy scripted scene of Rose Byrne licking Steve Carell’s face was surprising, to say the least, when it appeared in the Irresistible trailer. It comes so fast and sudden after Rose Byrne’s character calls Steve Carell’s character fat, it takes you off guard a little.

But this is the type of extreme and hyperbolic comedy that you might come to expect from Jon Stewart, who played with satire and extremes for years on his hit comedy show The Daily Show. It’s also the kind of comedy Steve Carell is familiar with since he worked with Jon Stewart on The Daily Show in the past. So, all things considered, Steve Carell is the perfect fit for the role.