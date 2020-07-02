The Celebrities Who Are Just As Pumped For Hamilton Hitting Disney+ As We Are

Leave a Comment
Wait for it… wait for it… it’s almost Hamilton time! In just under a day, the filmed version of the original cast performing the iconic and award-winning musical is dropping on Disney+. For the first time, experiencing the musical won’t be an exclusive event for those who managed to score the near-impossible tickets,; Hamilton will be a shared event millions of people will be pressing play on the same day.
Ahead of Hamilton’s premiere, a number of celebrities showed their excitement for the show’s debut on streaming. Let’s start with none-other-than Draco Malfoy himself, Tom Felton:
In true Slytherin fashion, Tom Felton expressed his impatience for Hamilton to come out. Fortunately, he’ll only have to be patient for a few more hours. I would not have pegged the Harry Potter actor as a Hamilton fan, but then again, can anyone really deny the pure talent we’re about to witness? Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Anthony Ramos… the list goes on!
Musical theatre nerd Josh Gad is also super pumped for Hamilton too. The actor, who has voiced Olaf in the Frozen movies, is the former star of Book of Mormon on Broadway, and serves as quarantine’s nostalgia MC, is planning on spending a ton of time watching the popular show:
Celebrities are supporting the show left and right ahead of the premiere. Skylar Astin, one of the Pitch Perfect stars and actor from NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, gave a shoutout to the Hamilton cast, who recently appeared on The Tonight Show to sing “Helpless” from the show to promote the film. Check out Astin’s tweet:
Comedy actress and host of Busy Tonight, Busy Phillips, also showed her excitement for the production to hit Disney+ with this:
What’s especially exciting about Hamilton is it features the original cast who started the hype and have since gone on to do some incredible things since. The movie was shot over three days through two live performances and one rehearsal. As Lin-Manuel Miranda recently pointed out to us, it might be the “best rehearsed movie of all time” since the cast had been playing their roles for almost two years by the time the movie was immortalized on camera. Critics have already been kind, giving the film 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. CinemaBlend's own Sean O’Connell gave the film a perfect five stars in his review, saying the movie "impossibly surpasses the hype."
Jennifer Garner also took to social media to show her excitement for the musical by sharing this video of the cast paying tribute to A Chorus Line during its beginnings on the stage. Check it out:
And, of course, the cast is super hyped to see their show more accessible to audiences after years off the stage. Leslie Odom Jr., who plays Aaron Burr in Hamilton, echoed the excitement of one fan with this:
Yes! We’re counting down the hours. Hamilton hits Disney+ on Friday, July 3. You can sign up for subscription to the streaming service by using this link, and check out what else is coming to Disney+ this month here too.