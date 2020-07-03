Hamilton Dropped On Disney+ And Fans Are Having A Field Day On Twitter

Whether you’re a fan that knows everything there is to know about Hamilton, or if you’re just someone mildly curious about the Broadway smash hit, you definitely want to go in as cold and as interruption-free as you can. Especially because there’s some emotional twists and turns that come from all angles of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s landmark musical. Though even if you know everything that happens in the story of tonight, you’ll still feel something spectacular, as seen in the next reaction below: