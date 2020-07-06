Top 10 Moments In The Avengers Movies So Far

1. "Avengers, Assemble" (Avengers: Endgame)

Although trivial in the grand scheme of things, one of the more significant complaints about Avengers: Infinity War was that it didn’t deliver any kind of big team shot – despite the fact that such a moment was teased in the trailers. The reason that doesn’t matter in retrospect is that Avengers: Endgame came through with one so massive that you entirely forget about its predecessor’s lacking. From humble beginnings and constant questioning about whether or not a shared universe could work, the MCU delivered one of the most epic shots in blockbuster history with the arrival of every Marvel hero on the battlefield against Thanos via portal, and fans will eternally be grateful for it. How will it ever be topped? It certainly seems impossible right now, but at this stage in the game only a fool would question the potential of the magic being made at Marvel.