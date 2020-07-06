Celebrities Spent Their Fourth Of July Weekend Watching Hamilton Just Like Us

Whether you've been a huge Hamilton fan for years or you just became one, one major benefit of having the show on Disney+ is that it's now available to watch as often as you like. And it's the sort of show where one can find something new to appreciate every time you watch it. The lyrics come fast and furious and so you're simply not going to catch them all on a single viewing. To truly appreciate the skill of Lin-Manuel Miranda's lyrics, you'll want to examine every single one.