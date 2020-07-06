James Gunn Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Shutting Down DC Rumors

This latest episode of rumor shutdown-ing from Gunn has unfolded on Twitter, though it's not entirely clear how the director came across the rumor in question, as he is not actually tagged in the post on which he comments. Said post features multiple screenshots of the Reddit mobile app from the r/DCEUleaks page and features claims of a "legitimate source" providing information regarding what is being planned reveal-wise for the DC FanDome event. As far as The Suicide Squad goes, the only thing mentioned is that the first trailer will premiere and that the entire cast will be on hand (which seems pretty basic), but the filmmaker still waved the information away as spurious.