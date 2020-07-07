Super Dark Moana Fan Theory Will Change How You Watch The Disney Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

I am all for a good fan theory about what's (supposedly) really going on in a movie. Seeing as how I like to let of lot of movies just wash over me so that I can enjoy them, I tend not to overthink a lot of what I see, so when someone comes along and says that a particular film is not quite what I thought it was, it's very intriguing to pick apart the idea. Few beloved films are exempt from this process, even those of the animated kind, which is what has led us to one particularly dark fan theory about Disney's Moana which will change how you watch the movie. Buckle up, y'all!