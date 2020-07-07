Star Wars’ Rian Johnson Explains Why He Directed A Pokemon Go Commercial

In a time where film productions are ready to get back underway in the UK, and other projects based in the US are eagerly awaiting their turn to get the cameras rolling, Rian Johnson has taken a pretty big step forward in his own education involving remote directing. And it sounds like he not only took to the process pretty naturally, but the results have certainly been quite fruitful to watch. Take a look for yourself by watching the Pokemon Go ad, directed by Rian Johnson, for yourself below: