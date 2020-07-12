5 Times Harry Potter Probably Would Have Died Without Hermione Granger

Leave a Comment
The world famous book series may be named after him, but is Harry Potter the true hero of his own story? Quite frankly, a better chunk of credit should really be going to his good friend Hermione Granger, portrayed by Emma Watson in the film adaptations, because, if not for her, The Boy Who Lived might not be living at all.
To be fair, this is not to say that Harry Potter (who would make actor Daniel Radcliffe a household name) is not a great wizard because his skills in magic are truly undeniable, especially against Voldemort during the Battle of Hogwarts. However, there are several instances from J.K. Rowling’s fantasy book series in which Hermione Granger showed her worth by getting her fellow Gryffindor, and Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint), too, out of a jam that most certainly would have proven fatal.
What are the key moments in which Hermione Granger shines the brighter than a Patronus on a deadly night? The following examples are ripped from the pages of the massively popular Harry Potter books, all of which would be reimagined for fans on the big screen.
The Time Hermione Set Fire To The Devil's Snare
One of the obstacles that Harry, Ron, and Hermione must outwit to reach the titular artifact of the series' first installment, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, is the Devil's Snare, a plant known to trap people in its vines for merely coming into contact with it. Hermione is able to free herself by keeping still, quickly acting on the plant's preference for dark damp environments to save her friends by setting it on fire with Bluebell Flames (or a spell that emits bright light in the film). If not for Hemione's knowledge of the Devil's Snare's weaknesses, Harry and Ron would have likely succumbed to asphyxiation, much Broderick Bode does in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.
Harry Protects Himself From Dementors Thanks To Hermione's Time-Turner
When Harry is able to save an injured Sirius Black (played by Gary Oldman in the film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban) with the assistance of a Patronus resembling a stag to ward off Dementors, the young wizard believes it was conjured by the spirit of his father. That is until he and Hermione use her Time-Turner to save Hagrid's condemned hippogriff Buckbeak and come across the aforementioned scene, waiting to see James Potter come to the rescue.
However, Hermione acknowledges that they are alone, helping Harry realize that it was he who conjured the Patronus saving him from the Dementors Kiss (or, in muggle's terms, death by soul-sucking). Plus, it was her access to the time turner that allowed them to go back and save Harry, Buckbeak and Sirius to begin with.
Hermione Teaches Harry The Summoning Charm To Use In The Triwizard Tournament
Harry likely would not have been able to make it past the first round of the Triwizard Tournament in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire if not for Hermione either. The reluctant participant in the sometimes deadly competition stays up well past midnight to master the Summoning Charm, with which the spell caster can call any object of their choice toward them, with Hermione as his tutor. The following day, Harry uses the lesson to summon his broom and successfully evade the Hungarian Horntail's fiery breath in pursuit of the Golden Egg, ultimately completing the task in record time. This is one of numerous times when his close association with one of Hogwarts' smartest students really comes in handy.
Hermione Saved Harry From Nagini At Godric’s Hollow
While still seeking information and horcruxes in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Harry and Hermione discover an ambush had been waiting for them at Godric's Hollow, planted by Voldemort (played on the big screen by Ralph Fiennes). After revealing herself to him from her disguise in Bathilda Bagshot's corpse, Nagini, Voldemort's servant snake, attacks Harry with a painful bite before wrapping herself around him in constricting grasp. Hermione comes to his aid, forcing the the reptilian threat away from the ailing Harry with a series of curses before they make a narrow escape and she apparates them to the Forest of Dean. Had she not gotten him out of there, Voldemort might have gotten to him first, and who knows if he would've walked away from that confrontation.
Hermione Helped Harry And Ron Escape Death Eaters At The Lovegood Home
Nagini's attack at Godric's Hollow is not the only ambush that Hermione must save her friends from in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows as she and Harry, this time with Ron, would once again narrowly escape capture while seeking insight on the titular mystical objects from Xenophilius "Xeno" Lovegood (Rhys Ifans). They soon learn he has been forced to turn them over to the Death Eaters in exchange for his kidnapped daughter, Luna (the breakout role of Evanna Lynch in the film series), but his attempt to stun them backfires, leaving his house a wreck. Just a moment before Death Eaters Travers and Selwyn can find the trio, Hermione puts the Invisibility cloak around them and disapparates them away.
Essentially, Without Hermione, Harry May Have Never Achieved Any Of His Goals
And for a bonus item to this list, the final argument for how Harry Potter owes his life to Hermione Granger is not a reference to a specific moment from the books, but a simple acknowledgement of the fact that he, most likely, would have never been able to accomplish many of the things he did without her by his side. Her presence alone (be it as a scholar, a warrior, or just a supportive friend) is a greater resource to him than his wand, his broom, or even his Patronus, due to the fact that Hermione has been essential in his ability to use those tools in the first place. Without Hermione, there is no Harry to defeat Voldemort which, quite frankly, makes Ms. Granger the ultimate hero of the story.
What do you think? Should J.K. Rowling rename her bestselling franchise after its female lead, or is it still Harry Potter's universe and Hermione Granger is just living in it? Let us know in the comments and be sure to check back for additional information and updates from within the Wizarding World here on CinemaBlend.