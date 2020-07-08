Agent Carter’s Hayley Atwell Shares Ripped Back Photo Showing Off Mission: Impossible Transformation

As far as Hayley Atwell’s most popular role of Peggy Carter, she definitely closed the door there when she got her happy ending with Steve Rogers at the end of Avengers: Endgame. The picture is fitting, considering her upcoming voice role as the character for Disney+’s What If series. One episode will explore what would have happened if Peggy was injected with the serum instead of Rogers. Stay tuned for What If and you can mark your calendars for Mission: Impossible 7’s release on November 19, 2021.