Agent Carter’s Hayley Atwell Shares Ripped Back Photo Showing Off Mission: Impossible Transformation

The Mission: Impossible team is getting ready to get to work on the action flick after months of delays due to global health concerns. Among the new recruits to the cast for the seventh installment is the MCU’s Agent Carter, Hayley Atwell. The British actress has been working hard at home on intensive training ahead of her mysterious role and she has just posted a seriously impressive progress pic. Take a look:
Whoa. Someone’s been taking a sip of that Super Soldier Serum, huh? Hayley Atwell showed off her all-muscled-up backbone on Instagram as the cast plans to head to the United Kingdom in a couple months to shoot Mission: Impossible 7 once again under Christopher McQuarrie’s direction. Her co-star, Pom Klementieff of Guardians of the Galaxy, hyped her up by commenting on the post with muscle emojis. Atwell replied with “together.”
We don’t know a ton about what’s next for Mission: Impossible, but we should definitely strap in for some major badassery from Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and returning “White Widow” Vanessa Kirby. Last month, the Captain America star also took to social media to record their video chat training sesh with celebrity trainer Sam Eastwood. Atwell has also specifically learned how to knife fight in what Simon Pegg has called “proper Matrix shit.”
Tom Cruise is planning to go through a number of insane stunts as per usual, but we’re going to have to keep our eyes on Hayley Atwell. That’s a ton of muscle she just packed on. Christopher McQuarrie recently teased her “core” role in the movie with these words:
You got to find ways to evolve those characters, but not so much that they cease to be those characters, that they lose their familiarity and their continuity. Now in this one, we’ve found something really, really great for the core team, and what I can tell you is that they then encounter this other destructive force of nature in the form of Hayley.
Ving Rhames’ Luther Stickell and Rebecca Ferguson’s Ilsa Faust are also returning to the franchise, which is expected to shoot back to back and produce No. 7 and 8 for the movie series. When the production was about to really get going in Italy, COVID-19 became a major cause for concern in the region and around the world. Cruise reportedly spoke directly with the U.K. government to negotiate guidelines for the film to resume.
As far as Hayley Atwell’s most popular role of Peggy Carter, she definitely closed the door there when she got her happy ending with Steve Rogers at the end of Avengers: Endgame. The picture is fitting, considering her upcoming voice role as the character for Disney+’s What If series. One episode will explore what would have happened if Peggy was injected with the serum instead of Rogers. Stay tuned for What If and you can mark your calendars for Mission: Impossible 7’s release on November 19, 2021.