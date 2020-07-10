Palm Springs Had Crazy Ideas For Andy Samberg’s Character The Hulu Film Just Couldn’t Afford

There were definitely conversations, especially in the first couple of years. There were just me and Max trying to entertain each other. There were many ideas in those earlier days that went outside of Palm Springs. I remember there was something about actually being on that airplane to Equatorial Guinea. Budgetary restraints and all that, we wanted to set some rules for ourselves. Just keeping it in Palm Springs with the exception of the one scene where we are in Austin in that drive. There was a big casino sequence at some point. Doing a small budget movie, you can’t have it all.