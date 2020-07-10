Daveed Diggs Admits He’s Uncomfortable Singing In Hamilton And What Helped Him Get Through

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

One of the most lasting presences among the talented original Hamilton cast is Daveed Diggs, who has since moved on to work in movies such as Blindspotting, and his new television series based on Bong Joon Ho’s Snowpiercer on TNT. During his time in the Broadway phenomenon, he played two characters (Marquis de Lafayette in the first act and Thomas Jefferson in the second) and, apparently, at one time he was self conscious about spewing Lin-Manuel Miranda’s lyrics on stage.