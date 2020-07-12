Kill Bill’s Vivica A. Fox Has An Idea For A Third Film And It Sounds Amazing

Leave a Comment
At first glance, Kill Bill Vol. 1 and 2 seems to wrap up Beatrix “The Bride” Kiddo’s story. However, for many fans, one loose end hasn’t been tied up yet and, as it turns out, Vivica A. Fox -- who played Vernita Green -- has an amazing idea for a third film.
Every so often, the idea of a Kill Bill Vol. 3 pops up. Other than Quentin Tarantino, Vivica A. Fox tends to address the possibility of a sequel in from time to time. This happened again when she spoke with NME and she was asked who she would want to play her daughter if a Kill Bill Vol. 3 happened. Here’s what she had to say:
I haven’t got any official word… I had a feeling that hopefully [Tarantino] was waiting on [the actress who plays] my daughter to grow up a little bit. But then I was doing an interview and they asked ‘What young actress would you get to play your daughter?’ and I was like ‘No, Ambrosia [Kelley]!’ but they meant an established actress. So I went, Zendaya! How hot would that be? And that would probably green light this project. Because her and Uma are both very tall, and it would just be kick-butt ,and I love her.
For those unaware, the long-discussed idea behind Kill Bill Vol. 3 follows Vernita Green’s daughter, once played by a young Ambrosia Kelley, as she tries to hunt down Beatrix Kiddo. If you’ll recall, in Kill Bill Vol. 1, after Beatrix Kiddo kills Vernita green, she tells Vernita Green’s daughter that she’ll be waiting if she “still feels raw about it.”
Today, Ambrosia Kelley is 24 years old. So technically, they could cast her to reprise her role. But Vivica A. Fox’s idea to cast Zendaya seems like an all-around better plan. Zendaya, after all, has both the star power and the acting chops to make Kill Bill Vol. 3 worthwhile. Vivica A. Fox later said:
Hopefully now we can put that out, like ‘Tarantino, cast Zendaya!’ And spark his interest to put it on the fast track. Wouldn’t it be amazing?
Quentin Tarantino is at the point in his directing career where he feels like it might be time to hang up his spurs. He revealed a while ago that he wants to call it quits after his 10th film. Still, last year, he revealed that he and Uma Thurman talked about doing a Kill Bill Vol. 3, but he said wasn’t sure if he's going to do it or not.
Perhaps what he needs is the right inspiration and actress to make it a reality. Like Vivica A. Fox said, Zendaya might just be the right actress to speed things along. But as a title, Kill Bill Vol. 3 doesn't make a lot of sense. In my mind, if the story's protagonist is Vernita Green’s daughter, then maybe, they could call it Kill Kiddo. Well, just have to wait and see how things pan out.