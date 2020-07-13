The Batman Fan Art Imagines Tom Hiddleston As The Joker

Leave a Comment
While we’re in for a slightly longer wait than expected for The Batman to make its way to theaters, folks are still letting their imaginations run free when it comes to what the future may hold. One particular fan has given the world a look at something that, while not confirmed in any way shape or form, still looks pretty amazing. If you wanted to know what Marvel Studios star Tom Hiddleston would look like as a variant of The Joker in the world of The Batman, take a look at the art below and behold:
Artist Bryan Fiallos, aka “Bryan Zap,” took to Instagram with his art and created a representation of what this rumored casting would look like. It’s a very traditional looking Joker that goes back to the snazzy, yet homicidal look we’ve seen on the character, with Tom Hiddleston’s face looking like a perfect fit for that menacing grin we’ve all come to love so much.
It’s hard to pin down one specific incarnation as an influence to Fiallos’ art, but if one were to venture a guess, this is a cross between Jack Nicholson’s Joker from the 1989 Tim Burton film and the one animated in Batman: The Animated Series. When crossed together with Hiddleston’s trademark look of sinister glee, it’s a version that seems pretty ripe for the taking when it comes to a potential debut for the character in Matt Reeves’ The Batman.
Of course, looking at what we’ve seen so far from that particular project, the gritty noir-ish edge that Robert Pattinson’s portrayal of The Batman’s titular hero boasts doesn’t look like it’ll go that outlandish when it comes to its villains. With Colin Farrell on deck as The Penguin, Paul Dano debuting as The Riddler and Zoe Kravitz making her mark on the Catwoman character, there’s no guarantee that there’s a plan to see The Joker in this universe just yet. And ultimately, how those villains end up looking in The Batman will be the big indicator for how the franchise drafts its version of Gotham’s Clown Prince of Crime.
But looking back at the version that Bryan Fiallos has created through his artwork, it’s not hard to think that this could be what the character looks like in the finished product. Better still, Tom Hiddleston does make a pretty intriguing pick for The Batman’s arch-nemesis; provided of course that his Loki commitments for Disney+ don’t get in the way of his potential hiring. Then again, Michael Keaton seems to be cool with potentially mixing it up with both sides of the Marvel/DC aisle, so why shouldn’t Hiddleston?
Everything is up in the air at the moment, as The Batman still has to complete filming in order to make its new release date of October 1, 2021. If any new updates should crop up in the meantime, you can count on CinemaBlend to provide the breaking news you crave on all matters Gotham.