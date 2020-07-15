Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Producers Tease New Hero For The Sequel

Leave a Comment
Movie fans just didn't know how good we had it. Every week or so there was another big movie to check out and there were numerous films in production, each with their own pieces of news to discover and parse. But now everything has largely shut down. Not only can we not go to the movies, but we can't keep ourselves entertained with news from the films that are on the way. Thank the heavens for Lord and Miller.
It's going to be more than two years before we actually see Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2, but recently producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller dropped a little tease on Twitter that is strongly hinting that the new film will introduce a new character to the film franchise that fans of the Spider-Man comic book universe will love. Meet Silk.
Phil Lord sets up the reveal and then Christopher Miller gives us the payoff. As it happens the character of Silk normally wears a face covering, which makes her the perfect hero for the modern-day. While we, of course, can't say for certain that this all means that Silk will appear in the next Spider-Verse film, Lord and Miller certainly want us all thinking along those lines.
In the comics, Silk is Cindy Moon, a Korean American who was bitten by the same spider that originally turned Peter Parker into Spider-Man. She has a collection of abilities similar, but not identical to his. The character is a relatively new addition to the Spider-Verse, only being introduced in the comics back in 2014, but she's got fans and would be a welcome addition to the Spider-Verse film as it appears is the case.
With the whole premise of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse dealing with parallel universes the possibilities are nearly endless not only for introducing new characters from the Spider-Verse that we didn't meet in the last film but we could just as easily meet multiple versions of the same character, each with minor differences. Even if Silk is appearing in the new film, it doesn't mean the version we see will be one that fans are familiar with.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2, which will very likely be called something else by the time it comes out, was originally set for An April 2022 release before getting pushed to October due to the ongoing release date shuffle. Odds are that the film itself is not seeing significant production delays. Most animated films seem to be moving along more or less on schedule because the people working on them can get a lot of the same work done at home or wherever else they happen to be working.
There are likely many more surprises in store for Into the Spider-Verse 2 between now and its release, and I certainly can't wait.