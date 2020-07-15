Avengers: Endgame’s Final Battle Got The Retro Game Treatment, And I Can’t Look Away

As you may have noticed, the video from Mr. Sunday Movies is actually listed as Part 2 of the Avengers: Endgame finale. If you've been waiting for Part 2 ever since the first part was released, then you've been waiting a while as the first video. It shows the initial battle between Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor, against Thanos, up through the return of the rest of the MCU, was released over a year ago, only a few weeks after Endgame was released in theaters. If you want to be able to watch the whole battle, here's that video.