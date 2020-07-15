Avengers: Endgame’s Final Battle Got The Retro Game Treatment, And I Can’t Look Away

Leave a Comment
For most fans, the finale of Avengers: Endgame was everything they hoped it would be. 10 years and 20 movies of build-up brought together all our favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes in an epic battle for the survival of humanity. There's basically nothing that was missing. But could it have better in lower resolution?
That is the question being asked by a new video that reimagines the entire final battle with Thanos, as a 16-bit video game. It all picks up at the point where the portals have been opened and the heroes have united. Captain America says those iconic words, "Avengers Assemble" and the fight begins. And it's all pretty awesome. Check it out.
Complete with some digital voices, the action looks like something out of a video game from the 1990s, and one that I would certainly love to play. All the key moments from the battle are here. We see Scarlet Witch taking on Thanos, Spider-Man swinging through to try and rescue the Gauntlet, and Captain Marvel coming in to save the day. The sacrifice of Iron Man is played out at the end and we even get a little 16-bit funeral at the end to say our goodbyes.
If Avengers: Endgame had come out during the era of the Super Nintendo you might expect to get a video game tie-in that actually looked something like this. Having said that, most movie tie-in games are awful, and so the odds are that if this game had been real, it would have looked nearly this good.
As you may have noticed, the video from Mr. Sunday Movies is actually listed as Part 2 of the Avengers: Endgame finale. If you've been waiting for Part 2 ever since the first part was released, then you've been waiting a while as the first video. It shows the initial battle between Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor, against Thanos, up through the return of the rest of the MCU, was released over a year ago, only a few weeks after Endgame was released in theaters. If you want to be able to watch the whole battle, here's that video.
At this point, an Avengers: Endgame video game sounds like a lot of fun if only because it would give MCU fans something to do while waiting for the next chapter in the franchise. It's been over a year since Spider-Man: Far From Home ended Phase 3 and we're going to be waiting at least four more months for Black Widow to open in its new date of November 2020, and that's assuming it doesn't get pushed back further, which is far from certain at this point.