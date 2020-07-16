Hamilton’s Release On Disney+ Is Giving The Soundtrack A Serious Boost On Billboard Charts

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit Broadway musical Hamilton has been dominating pop culture for years, but the Pulitzer Award winning show has been given an even wider audience thanks to Disney+. The new streaming service just released the stage musical filmed for posterity, and featuring the original starring cast back in 2016. Countless people have streamed Hamilton, and the movie's release has also resulted in a spike for the cast recording in Billboard charts.
Hamilton's cast recording won a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album back in 2016, and has been played and streamed countless times in the years since. But now that Disney+ subscribers are able to watch the stage production in its entirety, plenty of people are purchasing and/or streaming Hamilton's soundtrack. And as a result, Hamilton's soundtrack recently jumped to #2 on the Billboard Top 200.
This news come to us from Forbes, and shows how many people are talking about Hamilton on Disney+ right now. While the cast recording had previously trended on the Billboard Top 200, this is the overall highest ranking its had since being released. In addition to climbing to #2, the album also No. 2 on both the Top Album Sales list, which doesn't take streaming into account. Fans are clearly buying their own copy of Hamilton's album, allowing them to pour through Lin-Manuel Miranda's dense and literary score.
Hamilton is currently streaming on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
Both the Disney+ filmed stage production and cast recording feature the same principal actors, many of whom took Tony Awards or Nominations as a result. This includes Phillipa Soo's smooth vocals, Renee Elise Goldsberry's tongue twister "Satisfied", and Lin-Manuel Miranda himself carrying the show as Hamilton's title character. And given just how many years and songs Miranda crammed into the show's runtime, it's definitely worth giving the cast recording a listen to try and catch moments that might have gone unnoticed upon first viewing.
Hamilton has been streaming on Disney+ for nearly two weeks, and it doesn't show any signs of slowing down in regards to popularity. The movie allows Disney+ subscribers to be in the room where it happens, and see the original principal cast in the roles that made them household names. Hamilton was the hottest ticket on Broadway when it opened back in 2015, and there were plenty of fans who couldn't afford a ticket at the time. But now the iconic musical is available on your television or mobile device.
We'll just have to see how much more popular Hamilton gets in the days to come, and if the musical's cast recording can manage to climb to #1 on the Billboard charts. For now we'll just have to... wait for it. Sorry, I had to make the reference.
You can watch Hamilton on Disney+ now. Be sure to check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.