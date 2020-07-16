Deadpool Creator Explains Why Josh Brolin’s Cable Needs His Own Movie

Leave a Comment
One of the best dynamics that came out of Deadpool 2 was watching Ryan Reynold’s sass go toe-to-toe with Josh Brolin’s stern, no-nonsense attitude as Cable. Thanks to Josh Brolin’s performance, Cable’s character took on a life of his own in the film. As it so happens, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld thinks Cable should have his own standalone movie.
According to Collider, Rob Liefeld has made his peace with the possibility that there might not be another Deadpool movie. However, he’s come out in support of letting Josh Brolin’s Cable branch out into a movie series of his own. Here’s what Liefeld had to say:
Cable should have his own movie series. He can exist independent of Deadpool in a heartbeat. He has for years. If Deadpool’s been in like 330 comics, Cable’s been in about 520. Yes, I’ve counted…. In between Deadpool 2 wrapping and opening, I got really close with Josh. And he was very excited about exploring Cable in the subsequent sequels. The X-Force standalone movie that was, in his own words, Cable-centric.
I think most Marvel fans would be thrilled to hear that Cable is getting his own standalone movie. As Rob Liefeld said, he’s had a long run in the comics. In that world, he has famous parents in Cyclops and Madelyne Pryor (the latter being the clone of Jean Grey), and is the leader of the X-Force. Needless to say there’s plenty of source material to mine for a great movie.
And it’s no joke that Josh Brolin wants back in as Cable. Earlier this year, Rob Liefeld said Josh Brolin is “itching” to play the character again. One reason he wants to return is because he didn’t think his performance was all that good. He wants another crack at the role to improve on it, saying:
I literally want to redeem myself to myself.
Now that Disney owns 20th Century Fox, there’s been a lot of talk about what the future of the X-Men and Deadpool might look like. Should Deadpool be in the MCU or continue to do his own thing? When will the X-Men be part of the MCU? For Ryan Reynolds and Deadpool, he says he sees “infinite possibility” either way.
While Deadpool’s character almost demands an R-rating, Cable’s character could easily hop into his own PG-13 movie series, whether it's being part of an X-Force movie or even just sliding right over into the MCU. He has much more malleability to fit in Marvel’s current framework.
Hopefully Marvel can find a way to creatively include him and the other X-Men into their sandbox. If it does, it could make things even more interesting than they already are for the MCU. Let us know what you think in the comments below.