Jada Pinkett Smith Explains Why Her Affair Wasn’t A ‘Transgression’

I actually don’t look at it as a transgression at all. Through that particular journey I learned so much about myself and was able to really confront a lot of emotional immaturity, emotional insecurity. And I was really able to do some really deep healing. And as I came through and started to realize a few things about you and I, he decided to break all communication with me, which was totally understandable. And I let that be and hadn’t talked to him since. So it is a little weird that all this stuff is coming out now.