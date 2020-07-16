Play Netflix’s The Old Guard Game And You Could Win A Free Lifetime Subscription

To make things more interesting, Netflix is holding a competition for this Old Guard game from tomorrow, July 17, to Saturday, July 19 (if you head to the game’s website now, all you’ll be greeted with are the words “Hello World!”). Whoever can obtain the high score on this game during that three-day period will win the “Immortal Netflix Account.” For clarification, the company noted that this special account won’t last anywhere nearly as long as The Old Guard’s lead heroes, but instead adds up to 1,000 months of service, i.e. a little over 83 years.