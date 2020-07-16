Play Netflix’s The Old Guard Game And You Could Win A Free Lifetime Subscription

Leave a Comment
Streaming provides more watchability control compared to cable, but if you subscribe to enough of these services, then that entertainment bill can get pretty hefty each month. In Netflix’s case, its subscription plans range from $8.99 to $15.99 per month, but now there’s a chance for one person to win a free lifetime Netflix subscription, and all they have to do is get the high score on a game based on the service’s new original movie, The Old Guard.
To celebrate the release of the Charlize Theron-led, Gina Prince-Bythewood-directed feature, Netflix has set up an online The Old Guard-centric video game, where one plays as Theron’s character, Andy, and fight off hordes of enemies with a Labrys (a giant double-bladed axe). Because Andy and the other main protagonists are immortal, one can’t get killed in this game. Instead, you have to as long as possible without getting hit, and as quickly as possible.
To make things more interesting, Netflix is holding a competition for this Old Guard game from tomorrow, July 17, to Saturday, July 19 (if you head to the game’s website now, all you’ll be greeted with are the words “Hello World!”). Whoever can obtain the high score on this game during that three-day period will win the “Immortal Netflix Account.” For clarification, the company noted that this special account won’t last anywhere nearly as long as The Old Guard’s lead heroes, but instead adds up to 1,000 months of service, i.e. a little over 83 years.
Considering the average human lifespan, even if you were a kid mashing the buttons on this Old Guard game and managed to beat out the competition, you’d basically be guaranteed Netflix content for the rest of your days. So if you’re eager to stay aboard Netflix without paying anything and are also a skilled gamer, it couldn’t hurt to jump into the Old Guard virtual fray this weekend.
Based on the same-named graphic novel by Greg Rucka, who also wrote the film’s script, The Old Guard follows a quartet of immortal mercenaries who use their centuries of experience for covert missions intended to help people. Right as these characters go on a revenge mission to keep their existence, secret, a new immortal is also discovered. Along with Charlize Theron, the cast includes KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Harry Melling and Van Veronica Ngo.
Not only has The Old Guard has been met with a lot of positive critical reception (it ranks at 81% on Rotten Tomatoes among professional critics), it’s also currently dominating Netflix’s Top 10 list. Since Greg Rucka is writing a sequel to the original Old Guard graphic novel, it’s possible the movie could get a follow-up as well, although there’s no official word on such a project yet.
You can stream The Old Guard on Netflix now, and be sure to read CinemaBlend’s review of the movie. Keep checking back for more news on what Netflix has coming up, and as for movies supposed to be shown in theaters later this year, browse through our 2020 release schedule.