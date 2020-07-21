Stella Meghie: 7 Interesting Things To Know About The Photograph Director

All Of Her Original Films Take Personal Elements From Her Life

As the saying goes, “write what you know,” and like many great filmmakers, Stella Meghie follows that rule when writing original film material. Jean of the Joneses utilized parts of Meghie’s family life, and the film was even named after one of her aunts--information that she shared on the Watch Less podcast. She also likes to portray generational stories in her films because she grew up knowing her great grandmother and grandmother. It was all part of her norm.

The Weekend is a film starring comedian Sasheer Zamata, and it is about a woman who ends up being stuck at her mother’s bed and breakfast with her ex-boyfriend, his new girlfriend, and a handsome stranger. Meghie mentioned how she identified with Zamata’s character Zadie and how her mother owns and operates a bed and breakfast, another bit of info that she revealed on the Watch Less podcast.