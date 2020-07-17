The Hilarious Donald Glover Easter Egg You May Have Missed In Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Thanks to the sharp eye of Twitter user @nadirbarnes, a snapshot of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) visiting his Uncle Aaron (Mahershala Ali) reveals the fact that yes, Donald Glover did make it into a Miles adventure after all! Though unfortunately, the legions of fans hoping Glover would be cast as Mr. Morales are still going to have to go on wanting, as this cameo comes from a scene in Community that was thrown onto Aaron Davis’ TV in the Academy Award-winning animated film. But wait… there’s more! As it turns out, the fact that Donald Glover appeared in this particular scene has another layer of nerdistry layered onto its inclusion.