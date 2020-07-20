Suicide Squad Fans Are Making A Huge Push Today To Get David Ayer's Cut Released

Leave a Comment
It worked for Justice League fans. Now supporters of David Ayer’s DCEU movie Suicide Squad are hoping that lightning can strike the same redemption story twice. Today, the “Release the Ayer Cut” movement is taking a page from the Release the Snyder Cut family, and holding a trending event on Twitter. They are using the hastags #ReleaseTheAyerCut and #OpSKWAD to get the attention of Warner Bros. and HBO Max. And David Ayer appears to be playing along.
The director posted this image, in a frame, on social media, and fans already are guessing that he’s outside of the prison cage of one Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), filming a scene for this 2017 movie Suicide Squad. Much like Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Ayer’s cut of Suicide Squad reportedly was altered by anxious studio heads who wanted something more in line with what Deadpool delivered. Ayer himself laid out this logic in a recent Twitter post:
So, the Release the Ayer Cut movement has sprung up over the past few months, and really picked up steam since the May 20 announcement of Zack Snyder’s Justice League coming to the HBO Max streaming service. It’s the fan base’s hope that David Ayer will be given the chance to restore his vision for the Suicide Squad movie and release it on HBO Max, delivering the cut that he intended in the first place.
Folks who are joining in on the trending event are posting messages such as:
There are a lot of Suicide Squad fans who are upset with the way that Jared Leto’s Joker was shortchanged in the film. Though, it’s hard to imagine why ANY studio executives would want to remove Joker scenes from any DC movie. Hell, Todd Phillips’ standalone Joker movie crossed $1 billion because audiences are fascinated by the character.
To that end, Ayer even shared a script page confirming that Leto’s Joker was supposed to show up at the end of Suicide Squad, partnering with Enchantress (Cara Delevingne).
But there are other major changes that happened to David Ayer’s Suicide Squad, including his use of Steppenwolf as a main villain. Stepp was shifted over to Justice League, and Ayer had to make due with an alternate, lesser adversary.
As of this moment, the hashtags both are trending. But will it make a dent? The way that David Ayer plays along with this movement makes me, personally, believe that his cut of Suicide Squad will arrive (in some format) in the future. And HBO Max makes sense. It’s even possible that an announcement could be made at DC FanDome, the marketing exhibit that’s set for August 22.
Until we know for sure, keep hope alive, and follow David Ayer on Twitter, because he’s very active in the fight to restore his vision for Suicide Squad.