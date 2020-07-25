What The Shrek Cast Is Doing Now

Can you believe it's almost been 20 years since Shrek came out? Because I can't. DreamWorks Animation's 2001 CG-animated comedy made a huge, sloppy splash upon release, and we're still feeling its reverberating waves throughout pop culture today. Would we have Despicable Me without Shrek, for instance? The satirical take on the familiar fairytale tropes provided hearty laughs for audiences of all ages, while its winning romanticism and heartfelt message provided an emotional sincerity that allowed the movie to become the animated hit we know it as today.

While it spawned a few sequels that didn't capture the same critical appeal, the Shrek franchise was a very lucrative property, complete with a spin-off, several specials, and a potential fifth film looming forward. Though the movie features many famous voices, the main cast all saw their profiles rise thanks to this Oscar-winning hit. Here's what Shrek's voice cast is doing now.